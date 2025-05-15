Inside The Turkish Firm That Handles High-Security Tasks At Indian Airports

Turkey's decision to back Pakistan during the recent India-Pakistan stand-off has led to massive outrage against the nation. On social media, Indians threatened not to visit Turkey after reports suggested the country supplied drones to Pakistan after India's Operation Sindoor. It was in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people on April 22.

Over the last few days, despite India and Pakistan coming to an understanding to halt firing and shelling at the border, the anger against Turkey has only intensified.

And now, Celebi Aviation, a Turkish firm responsible for critical operations at several major Indian airports, including Delhi and Mumbai, is under the scanner.

About Celebi Aviation

Celebi Aviation Holding is a Turkish-origin company specialising in integrated ground handling services.

Founded in 1958 as Turkey's first privately-owned ground handling firm, Celebi has grown into a global aviation services provider offering ramp handling, passenger and cargo operations, warehouse management, bridge operations, general aviation, and premium airport lounge services. With over 15,000 employees, Celebi operates across 3 continents, in 6 countries, and at 70 stations worldwide.

Celebi Aviation In India

Celebi Aviation came to India through a joint venture at Mumbai International Airport, with the aim of delivering comprehensive and world-class ground handling services. Soon after, the company formally established two separate entities - Celebi Airport Services India to manage ground handling operations and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India to oversee cargo services at Delhi International Airport.

Over the last decade, Celebi's footprint in India has grown significantly. The company now operates at nine major Indian airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Goa, Cochin, and Kannur. Across these stations, Celebi handles over 58,000 flights and 540,000 tonnes of cargo annually, supported by a workforce of around 7,800 employees.

What Celebi Aviation Does

Celebi Aviation carries out several high-security tasks at Indian airports that are critical to the safe and efficient functioning of airport operations.

These include ramp services, which involve directing aircraft on the ground; load control and flight operations to ensure proper aircraft balance; and bridge operations, which manage the passenger boarding bridges connected to aircraft.

The company also handles cargo and postal services, along with warehouse management, both of which require strict security protocols due to the movement and storage of sensitive goods.

Celebi also oversees general aviation services, often involving private or VIP flights.

Why Is Celebi Aviation Under Fire?

With growing security concerns post-Operation Sindoor and Turkey's reported assistance to Pakistan, government sources indicated India would likely review contracts awarded to Turkish entities, especially those tied to national security.

The Shiv Sena, a prominent political party in Maharashtra, has issued a 10-day ultimatum to Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), demanding the end of its contract with Celebi NAS Airport Services India, which manages approximately 70 per cent of ground operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.