Court Dismisses Turkish Firm's Plea Against Revocation Of Security Clearance

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by Turkish-based company Celebi Ground Handling India Private Limited against the Centre's decision to revoke its security clearance. "Dismissed," Justice Tejas Karia said, noting that similar pleas were quashed earlier.

A different bench of the high court on July 7 dismissed pleas by Turkey-based firms -- Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd -- challenging the revocation of their security clearance by aviation watchdog Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) on May 15, saying there are "compelling national security considerations" involved.

BCAS revoked the security clearance days after Turkey backed Pakistan and condemned India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country.

During the argument, the company's advocate told the judge that the petition was filed on July 4 after a coordinate bench reserved its judgement in a similar case involving associated companies.

The counsel said the July 7 verdict directly applied to the present case as well, and urged the judge to pass a similar order.

The court on July 7 underlined the necessity to eliminate the possibility of espionage or dual use of logistics capabilities, which would be highly detrimental to the security of the country, especially in the event of an external conflict.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)