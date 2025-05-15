India, Pak Agree To Continue Confidence-Building Measures: Sources

India and Pakistan will continue the confidence-building measures agreed between their two top military officers to end the brief conflict following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists, sources have said. The Pahalgam terror attack was the "original escalation", India said during a briefing on Operation Sindoor last week.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of cross-border drone and missile strikes.

While India first struck terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir using precision cruise missiles and glide bombs, the neighbouring country - whose territory is used as a launchpad for terrorists and where Osama bin Laden was found hiding in 2011 - responded by launching drone and rocket strikes on Indian civilian areas and military installations.

In retaliation, India struck several air bases and key military assets in Pakistan. India also intercepted nearly all the drones and rockets that Pakistan fired; some of them included Turkish-origin armed drones.

"Further to the understanding between the two DGMOs on May 10, it has been decided to continue the confidence-building measures so as to reduce the alertness level. As the situation develops further, we will inform you," a source said.

Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai and his Pakistani counterpart Major General Kashif Abdullah had spoken before the understanding was reached.

India's ongoing Operation Sindoor marks a doctrinal change by targeting terrorists anywhere they live in Pakistan, if they attack Indian citizens.