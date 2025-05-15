Advertisement
India's UN Push To Get Terror Tag For Group Behind Pahalgam Attack

An Indian delegation today met top officials of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate in New York.

Read Time: 2 mins
26 innocents were murdered in cold blood in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack

Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
India is pushing for the UN to designate The Resistance Front, linked to the Pahalgam terror attack, as a terror group. An Indian delegation met UN officials to discuss counter-terrorism efforts, including cybersecurity and emerging tech threats.
New Delhi:

India has stepped up efforts to get 'The Resistance Front', the Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy behind the Pahalgam terror attack, designated as a terror group in the United Nations list. An Indian delegation today met top officials of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism and the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate in New York.

This comes after the April 22 attack in Pahalgam left 26 innocents dead. Weeks later, India launched its counterstrike, Operation Sindoor, and carried out airstrikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan responded with drone and missile attacks along the western part of India. India's air defence system intercepted the projectiles. India then carried out precision airstrikes on key military installations in Pakistan before a ceasefire was declared.

UN Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov of the Office of Counter-Terrorism and Assistant Secretary-General Natalia Gherman of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate met the Indian delegation.

The UN officials expressed condolences for those killed in the terror attack.

"The discussions with the Indian delegation focused on ongoing collaboration with CTED and UNOCT within their respective mandates, particularly in support of implementing key Security Council counter-terrorism resolutions and the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. Key areas of cooperation include UNOCT-led technical capacity-building initiatives supported by India- such as cybersecurity, countering terrorist travel, supporting victims of terrorism, and countering the financing of terrorism," a UN spokesperson told news agency ANI.

The participants, the spokesperson said, also discussed efforts to counter the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, in line with the 2022 Delhi Declaration adopted by the Counter-Terrorism Committee under the Chairmanship of India. "This includes the development of non-binding guiding principles - prepared with CTED's support - on threats posed by unmanned aircraft systems and the use of emerging financial technologies for terrorist activities," the spokesperson said.

Show full article

