Don't Have Enough Forces To Control Violence: Delhi Cops To Home Ministry

Stone throwing and violence erupted in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad area on Monday (File)

Delhi Police today told the Union Home Ministry - to whom it reports - that it does not have adequate forces to control the horrific violence that has hit parts of northeast Delhi and claimed the lives of at least nine people, including a policeman.

This is in direct contradiction to the ministry's position that the numbers of on-ground forces are adequate and additional deployment, including that of the army, is not needed.

"The non-availability of adequate forces was conveyed by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik in this meeting with the top brass," a senior cop told NDTV today, adding that this had led to escalation of violence in areas like Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Chandbagh, Bhajanpura and Gokulpuri, where Head Constable Ratan Lal was shot dead on yesterday.

Delhi Police also told the Home Ministry they had deployed one battalion (containing around 1,000 personnel) of armed police in violence-hit areas.

A second official said police had also been provided with a total of 35 companies of paramilitary forces, but 20 of these had been given in the last 72 hours with a view to enhance security for US President Donald Trump's visit.

Responding to the violence, Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Monday night. According to Mr Kejriwal, the minister assured police support to end the violence.

The Home Ministry praised cops for showing "maximum restraint" and said borders were being monitored to prevent the entry of "outsiders". Appealing for calm, the ministry also said "peace committees" would be formed and senior police officers would monitor from control rooms.

The situation is under control, the Home Ministry said.

Horrific and unrelenting violence consumed northeast Delhi on Monday, leaving at least seven people dead and over a 100 injured. Shops were burnt and goons and miscreants armed with sticks and rods rampaged through the streets of the Bhajanpura, Chandbagh and Karawal Nagar areas, among others.

Government sources have said the violence appeared to have been "orchestrated" by some for publicity as it comes at a time when US President Donald Trump is visiting the country.

Mr Trump, who is making his first official visit to India, is expected to raise the issue of religious freedom in the country during his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Fresh violence hit the affected areas this morning.

In Maujpur, where more stone throwing has been reported, a group of people travelling in an e-rickshaw were thrashed and looted of their valuables. Stone-throwing has also been reported from the Kardampuri area, where, according to news agency IANS, locals said four bullets were fired by an unidentified person.

"The situation is very tense. We are continuously receiving calls related to incidents of violence from northeast Delhi," Delhi Police said in a statement.

With input from IANS