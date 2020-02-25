North East Delhi Clashes LIVE Updates: Schools Shut, Internal Exams Cancelled, Restrictions In Place

Maujpur and neighbouring areas in northeast Delhi witnessed large scale violence on Monday

Restrictions have been put in place and paramilitary forces called in after five people, including a cop, were killed and around 50 were injured on Monday after violence broke out across northeast Delhi. This was the second time there were clashes and violence in a span of less than 24 hours. Protesters for and against the amended citizenship law threw stones, set vehicles and shops on fire, vandalised property. Maujpur in northeast Delhi was the epicenter of the violence, which, within a few hours, led to similar clashes in nearby areas of Bhajanpura and Chand Bagh too. This happened less than 24 hours after violence in neighbouring Jaffrabad. All internal examinations in government and private schools in violence-hit northeast Delhi have been cancelled and all schools will remain closed on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma has also clarified that there is no examination centre in northeast Delhi for Tuesday's exams.

Here are the live updates of the situation in northeast Delhi:

"From forenoon till around 4 pm on 25 February, traffic is likely to remain heavy in the areas of Moti Bagh, Chanakyapuri, India Gate, areas around ITO, Delhi Gate and adjoining areas of central and New Delhi," the traffic police said. "...Citizens may also contact traffic police in its 24x7 helpline No. +91-11-25844444 in case of any inconvenience," it said.

"Owing to security reasons, during the evening hours on 24 February, traffic in areas of Delhi Cantonment, Delhi-Gurgaon Road (NH 48), Dhaula Kuan, Chanakyapuri, SP Marg, RML roundabout, and adjoining areas are likely to remain heavy. Necessary diversions as per the ground situation may also be put in place," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory to commuters to avoid some roads and warned of heavy traffic jams "owing to security reasons". Clashes broke out in northeast Delhi areas on Monday between those who support the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those who are protesting against the law. US President Donald Trump and his family are also in Delhi.

Feb 25, 2020 08:10 (IST) #JustIn | Fresh incidents of stone pelting reported from Babarpur and Brahmpuri in northeast Delhi, day after clashes between anti and pro #CitizenshipAct protesters.



Feb 25, 2020 08:09 (IST) The police deployment was all around the Maujpur-Jaffrabad stretch. At around noon, two smaller groups of anti-CAA protesters and pro-CAA protesters threw stones at each other outside the Maujpur Metro Station which was closed to public. The police fired teargas shells and brought the situation under control.

Feb 25, 2020 08:08 (IST) Protests at both Jaffrabad and Maujpur continued on Monday.

Feb 25, 2020 08:07 (IST) In the evening, Mr Mishra also tweeted a video where he is seen next to Deputy Commissioner of Police Northeast Ved Prakash while he issues the threat that his supporters are only waiting till US President Donald Trump's visit and after that they will not listen to even the Delhi Police and will ensure that all roads blocked by anti-CAA protesters are cleared.

Feb 25, 2020 08:06 (IST) By 4:30 pm, there was a scuffle between pro and anti-CAA protesters that resulted in stone throwing. Police had to fire teargas shells to bring the situation under control.

Feb 25, 2020 08:05 (IST) On Sunday afternoon, BJP leader Kapil Mishra posted a tweet inviting those supporting the CAA to Maujpur Chowk at 3 pm as an answer to the blockade at Jaffrabad.



Feb 25, 2020 08:05 (IST) Hundreds of women had been carrying out a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA at the Jaffrabad Metro Station since Saturday night.

Feb 25, 2020 08:05 (IST) This was the second case of violence in northeast Delhi in the last 24 hours.