Man Seen Aiming Gun At Unarmed Delhi Cop In Chilling Video Detained

The man who opened fire on Monday during the clashes that took place in northeast Delhi place after protests related to the citizenship law CAA took a violent turn has been identified as a 33-year-old man. Five people, including a cop, were killed and nearly 100 were injured in Monday's unprecedented violence in multiple areas in northeast Delhi.

In a video from Jaffrabad area, the man in red shirt, holding a gun, was seen confronting a an unarmed Delhi Police officer, intimidating him and forcing him to back away with his hands raised before firing repeatedly into the air.

The police, who detained him, said his name is Shahrukh. The legal process to register a First Information Report (FIR) against him under the Arms Act started last night, the police said.

In a chilling video, shot on a mobile phone by an eyewitness standing on the roof of a nearby building, a lone officer - who seems to be dressed in riot gear - is standing in the middle of a main street as the gunman and at least six others approach him.

As Shahrukh points his gun at him, the police officer slowly retreats, holding his hands away from his body to indicate he is unarmed. The gunman then walks right up to the police officer and shoves him away before firing in the air once more.

As he fires, protesters on the other side of the road can be seen scattering in fear. The police officer can be seen raising his hands and slowly walks away again, even as other people shout and throw stones at him.

Shahrukh is a resident of Delhi's Shahdara.

Intense violence continued in northeast Delhi this morning as well,with reports of arson, stone-throwing and looting of people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a late-night meeting with the Delhi police chief, the Union Home Secretary and other senior officials.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal has called an urgent meeting of MLAs and officials from the violence-hit areas. He tweeted, "I am very worried about the prevailing situation in certain parts of Delhi. All of us together should make all efforts to restore peace in our city. I again urge everyone to shun violence."