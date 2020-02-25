Northeast Delhi Tense Day After 5 Killed In CAA Clashes Amid Trump Visit: 10 Points

While stones are being thrown in several northeast Delhi neighborhoods such as Maujpur, the fire department has been getting more SOS calls. Three firefighters have been injured after a group of people set a fire engine ablaze and threw stones at another.

Delhi ministers Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain and other Aam Aadmi Party MLAs camped outside Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence late last night to discuss with him the law and order situation. Mr Baijal said he had "instructed Delhi Police to ensure law and order is maintained".

A mob set a tyre market on fire at Gokulpuri area last night.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who expressed sorrow at the death of the Delhi Police officer, called the violence "very distressing" and urged Home Minister Amit Shah - under whose control Delhi Police rolls up - to "restore law and order and ensure peace and harmony is maintained". Political analyst Yogendra Yadav also took to Twitter to raise alarm over the clashes.

Mr Kejriwal has called an urgent meeting of MLAs and officials from the violence-hit areas.

Government sources said the violence in the national capital appears to have been "orchestrated" by some for publicity as it comes at a time when Donald Trump is visiting the country.

The Delhi government has ordered all private and government schools to be closed in the northeast Delhi district to remain closed today in the wake of the violence.

Delhi Metro has closed the Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar stations.

Large gatherings have been banned in northeast Delhi under Section 144. They have also been imposed outside Delhi Police Headquarters after calls for protest marches by the JNU Students Union.