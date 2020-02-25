Northeast Delhi Tense Day After 5 Killed In CAA Clashes Amid Trump Visit: 10 Points

Northeast Delhi violence: Three firefighters have been injured after a group of people set a fire engine ablaze and threw stones at another.

Northeast Delhi continues to remain tense for the third consecutive day.

New Delhi: Northeast Delhi continues to see intense violence this morning a day after protesters for and against the controversial citizenship law clashed and threw stones at each other, set vehicles and shops on fire. Five people, including a cop, were killed and over 50 were injured in Monday's unprecedented violence. Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a late-night meeting with the Delhi police chief, the Union Home Secretary and other senior officials. Three firefighters have been injured after a group of people set a fire engine ablaze and threw stones at another. The violence began on Monday hours before United States President Donald Trump, was expected in the capital. Mr Trump is expected to spend the day in Delhi for the operative part of his state visit.

Here are the top 10 updates on the violence in northeast Delhi:

  1. While stones are being thrown in several northeast Delhi neighborhoods such as Maujpur, the fire department has been getting more SOS calls. Three firefighters have been injured after a group of people set a fire engine ablaze and threw stones at another. 

  2. Delhi ministers Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain and other Aam Aadmi Party MLAs camped outside Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence late last night to discuss with him the law and order situation. Mr Baijal said he had "instructed Delhi Police to ensure law and order is maintained".

  3. A mob set a tyre market on fire at Gokulpuri area last night.

  4. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who expressed sorrow at the death of the Delhi Police officer, called the violence "very distressing" and urged  Home Minister Amit Shah - under whose control Delhi Police rolls up - to "restore law and order and ensure peace and harmony is maintained". Political analyst Yogendra Yadav also took to Twitter to raise alarm over the clashes.

  5. Mr Kejriwal has called an urgent meeting of MLAs and officials from the violence-hit areas.

  6. Government sources said the violence in the national capital appears to have been "orchestrated" by some for publicity as it comes at a time when Donald Trump is visiting the country.

  7. The Delhi government has ordered all private and government schools to be closed in the northeast Delhi district to remain closed today  in the wake of the violence.

  8. Delhi Metro has closed the Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar stations.

  9. Large gatherings have been banned in northeast Delhi under Section 144. They have also been imposed outside Delhi Police Headquarters after calls for protest marches by the JNU Students Union.

  10. On his first to India, Mr Trump is expected to raise the issue of religious freedom with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yesterday, addressing a massive crowd at Ahmedabad's newly-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cricket Stadium, he described India as 'a nation where people from all faiths - Hindus, Muslims... worship side by side".



