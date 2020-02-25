13 Dead In Delhi Clashes, CBSE Board Exams In Affected Areas Postponed: 10 Points

Despite visuals suggesting cops are outnumbered and a senior Delhi Police officer saying "non-availability" of forces had led to escalation of violence on Monday, the Union Home Ministry has ruled out calling in the army. It has said the situation is under control and adequate central forces and police teams are on the ground.

Hitting out at reports of "non-availability of forces", Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik insisted the cops had received support from the central government. Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said between 6,500 and 6,700 personnel had been deployed across violence-hit areas and a further 1,000 armed cops had also been deployed. Orders banning large gatherings - issued under Section 144 - have been in place since Monday night but appear to have had limited effect.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was seen praying at Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, as he urged people to stop the violence and requested temples and mosques to issue calls for peace. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who accompanied him and other AAP leaders, later raged that "monsters" had entered the national capital.

The authorities have started releasing details of those killed in the violence. Four of them have been identified, of whom two - an auto rickshaw driver (Shahid, 26) and a handicrafts trader (Mohammad Furkan, 32) are believed to be Muslims. The other two - a marketing executive (Rahul Solanki, 26) and a policeman (Ratan Lal, 42) are Hindus. All through the day social media posts spoke of armed goons forcing citizens to prove identities and religion.

According to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Gardens, which is the designated medical centre to deal with this violence, at least 21 gunshot injuries were admitted today; 23 had been admitted yesterday.

In the evening a renewed push by police had cleared the Jaffrabad Metro Station of anti-citizenship law protesters; a group of women had begun a sit-in protest at the spot on Saturday night. Police then began moving towards Maujpur, where stone throwing on Sunday had sparked the violence.

The Maujpur neighbourhood was where local BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who has a history of making communal and incendiary comments, led a pro-citizenship law rally on Sunday. At the rally, he gave an ultimatum to the police, warning them "to clear the roads (of protesters in Jaffrabad) or we won't listen to you".

In response to concerns raised by students and the Delhi government, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which is conducting Board examinations, has postponed exams scheduled for Wednesday in parts of northeast Delhi. Deferred exams include two in English Literature for Class X and three in Media and Web Applications for Class XII.

The Delhi government has also ordered that all private and government schools remain closed tomorrow