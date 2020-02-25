"PM Modi Wants People To Have Religious Freedom": Trump Amid CAA Protests

Donald Trump said he spoke to PM Narendra Modi about the CAA.

US President Donald Trump, asked today about the violence in parts of Delhi over citizenship law protests and religious freedom, said he discussed it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "he wants people to have religious freedom".

On the violence in Delhi, President Trump said it was "up to India".

"We did talk about religious freedom. The PM said he wants people to have religious freedom. They have worked really hard on it. I heard about the individual attacks but I did not discuss it. It is up to India," Mr Trump said.

Asked about his position on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the US President said, "I don't want to discuss that, I want to leave that to India. I hope they will do the right thing for the people of India."

Nine people, including a policeman, have been killed in the clashes that erupted on Sunday night and escalated hours before President Trump's arrival in Delhi.