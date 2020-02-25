Auto-Rickshaw Driver, Marketing Exec, Cop Among 7 Dead In Delhi Violence

Delhi violence: Clashes erupted in the city on Sunday.

Authorities in Delhi have started releasing details of those killed in the ongoing violence in the capital over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), identifying four of them including a policeman, an auto-rickshaw driver and a marketing executive.

At least seven people were killed and around 150 were injured in clashes between groups supporting and opposing the citizenship law in Delhi, the police have said in the deadliest clashes in the city since protests against the CAA began over two months ago.

The clashes erupted in a northeastern district of the city between thousands of demonstrators. The police used tear gas and smoke grenades, but struggled to disperse the stone-throwing crowds that tore down metal barricades and set vehicles and a petrol pump alight.

"Some of the people brought in had gunshot wounds," said Dr Rajesh Kalra, additional medical superintendent at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital told news agency Reuters.

Tensions in parts of the city remained high on Tuesday with schools remaining shut in some areas amid news reports of fresh clashes. At least five metro stations in the city were closed.

Those killed who have been identified include the following:

Ratan Lal

Age: 42

Profession: Head constable, Delhi Police

Hometown: Sikar, Rajasthan

Died in violence at Gokulpuri, was shot

Mohammad Furkan

Age: 32

Profession: Handicrafts trader

Died in violence at Kardampuri

Rahul Singh Solanki

Age: 26

Profession: Marketing executive

Died in violence at Karawal Nagar, had gunshot wounds

Shahid

Age: 26

Profession: Auto-rickshaw driver

Died in violence at Mustafabad, had gunshot wounds