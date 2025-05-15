Common University Entrance Test Cancelled At J&K Centre Due To "Technical Glitch"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. CUET faced technical issues, leading to cancellation of exam in Srinagar. This marks the second day of cancellation for the entrance exam. NTA plans to reschedule the exam for affected candidates soon.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) faced some "technical glitches" on Wednesday leading to its cancellation at a centre in Srinagar's Rangreth. This was the second consecutive day that students were not able to complete the exam held for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes in central universities and other participating institutions. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, said CUET-UG will again be held for the affected candidates in the coming days. The crucial exam began on Tuesday after being deferred from May 8.

"Due to technical glitches, the examination process at Kite Polytechnic, Rangreth, Srinagar, could not be conducted. Examination for the affected candidates will be scheduled on the upcoming dates, and admit cards will be issued in due course," a senior NTA official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

What Happened On Day 1 Of Exam?

On Tuesday, students at a centre in Delhi's Rohini reported technical and logistical chaos, which raised concerns over the preparedness and infrastructure supporting the national-level examination.

While fatigue showed on their faces, many students called the paper "easy" and largely expected, striking a tone of cautious optimism.

Students appeared for subjects including English, Business Studies, Physical Education, Accounts, and Biotechnology, sharing largely positive but varied reactions to the paper.

"The English paper was much easier than I expected," said a candidate who completed the exam well before the allotted time. "I had prepared for more analytical or inference-based questions, but most of them were direct and familiar."

CUET-UG Exam Was Delayed

Last week, the entrance exam was delayed from its original starting date of May 8. CUET-UG finally began on May 13 and will continue till June 3.

More than 13 lakh students have registered for the college entrance exam this year.

In a pattern shift from last year, the exam is being conducted only in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in various Indian cities and abroad.

The CUET UG paper covers 37 subjects, including 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects and one general aptitude test.

The CUET UG 2025 exam is being held in 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.