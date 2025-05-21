CUET UG 2025: NTA To Offer Retest For Accountancy Paper Due To Syllabus Issues

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Students can reappear for the Accountancy paper of CUET UG 2025. NTA revised the Accountancy question paper pattern for better alignment. Further details and updates will be available on NTA's official websites.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that students who appeared for the Accountancy paper of the CUET UG 2025 between May 13 and May 16 will be given an option to reappear for the test. This decision comes after concerns were raised about questions that were outside the prescribed syllabus.

To address the issue, NTA has revised the pattern of the Accountancy question paper. From May 22, 2025 onwards, the paper will include a choice for students to attempt questions from either Unit V or skip it. The rest of the paper will continue to cover content from Units I to IV, as per the notified syllabus.

Students who have already taken the exam before May 22 have two options: they can either retain their existing result or choose to appear for the revised version of the paper.

To exercise the option to reappear, candidates can visit the official NTA websites, www.nta.ac.in or www.cuet.nta.nic.in, where the relevant information and instructions will be made available.

Further details about the retest will be shared soon. Students are advised to regularly check the official websites for updates. For any queries, candidates can call the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

The CUET (UG) 2025 was conducted in 13 mediums across the country for admission into undergraduate programmes for all central universities and participating universities in India for the academic year 2025-26. The exam was held for a total of 37 subjects, including 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and one General Aptitude Test. Candidates may choose up to a maximum of five subjects, including languages and the General Aptitude Test.

