CUET UG 2025 Admit Cards To Be Released Soon, Check Direct Link Here

CUET UG 2025 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for CUET UG 2025 soon. Once released, candidates can access and download their admit cards from the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. Registered candidates will need to log in using their application number, password, and the captcha code displayed on the screen.

Steps To Download CUET UG 2025 Admit Card

Step 1. Visit the official CUET website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link titled "Download CUET UG 2025 Admit Card"

Step 3. Enter your login credentials - application number and date of birth or password

Step 4. View your admit card on the screen

Step 5. Download and save a copy for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official CUET websites - nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in - for the latest updates.

The CUET UG 2025 exams will be conducted from May 13 to June 3, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at centers across India and abroad. On May 7, 2025, the NTA had already released the Advance City Intimation Slip, which candidates could download using their application number and date of birth.

The exam will cover 37 subjects, including 13 language options, 23 domain-specific subjects, and one General Aptitude Test. Candidates can choose up to five subjects in total, including language and aptitude tests. The examination will be available in 13 Indian languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Eligibility Criteria

There is no age limit for appearing in CUET UG 2025. Candidates who have passed or are appearing in Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2025 are eligible to apply.