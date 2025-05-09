CUET UG 2025: Admit Card To Be Out Anytime Soon, Check Direct Link

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The NTA is conducting the CUET UG exams from 13 May 2025 to 03 June,2025. Board stated, Candidates will be made available admit card 4 days prior to exams Download the admit card using their application number and password.

CUET UG 2025 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is conducting the CUET UG examinations from 13 May 2025 to 03 June 2025. The CUET UG will be conducted throughout and outside India in Computer Based Test(CBT) mode. CUET UG admit card will be made available to candidates anytime soon.

CUET UG 2025 Admit Card: Where and how to download Admit Card?

Candidates were made available an Advance City Intimation Slip on May 7,2025 which was downloadable by logging with their candidate credentials such as application number and date of birth.

Students will require this Advanced City Intimation Slip to download their Admit card. The official notice stated that the hall tickets will be made available 4 days prior to the examination.

Once released, students will be able to access their admit cards by visiting the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Registered candidates can download the admit card using their application number, password, and the displayed captcha code.

CUET UG 2025 Admit Card: Steps to download

Visit the official CUET website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link titled "Download CUET UG 2025 Admit Card"

Enter your login credentials, including your application number, date of birth or password.

View your admit card.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of CUET for updates, nta.ac.in, and cuet.nta.nic.in.