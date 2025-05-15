Jharkhand Class 9 Result Declared: Here's How To Check

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. JAC on Wednesday declared the class 9th result. Students can now download their scorecards by visiting the official website. The JAC class 9 exam was conducted in two shifts on March 11 and March 12, 2025.

Jharkhand Class 9 Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Wednesday declared the class 9th result. Students can now download their scorecards by visiting the official website of JAC, jacresults.com. The JAC class 9 exam was conducted in two shifts on March 11 and March 12, 2025.

Jharkhand Class 9 Result: How To Download Your Result?

Visit the official website of JAC, jacresults.com.

Click on " Results of Class IX Annual Examination - 2025".

Enter your roll number, roll code and captcha.

Hit "Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your result for future reference.

The class 9 marksheet downloaded online on JAC website is provisional in nature. Students are advised to follow up with their school authorities to receive their final marksheet.

Jharkhand Class 9 Result: Details mentioned On The Marksheet

Students will find key details on their marksheet like:

Name

Roll number

Roll code

Father's and Mother's names,

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Grade secured

Final qualifying status.

Students who failed in one or two exams or are not satisfied with their result can reappear in special exams conducted by the board for Class 9.