Jharkhand Class 10, 12 compartmental exam result announced

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the class 10, 12 compartmental exam result. Candidates who took the exam this year can check their result available on the official website of the Council at jacresults.com.

Class 10 result

Class 12 result

The annual exam result for class 10 and class 12 board exams were announced in May this year.

This year in the class 10th exam 72.99% students have qualified. 4,39,892 candidates had appeared in JAC 10th board exam. The number of girls appearing for 10th board was slightly higher than boys at 2,25,846 with a pass percentage of 68.67 %.

On the other hand, 1,84,384 students appeared for JAC 12th exam in Arts stream out of which 79.91 per cent have passed. In Science stream 57 per cent students passed and in commerce stream, 70.44 per cent students passed. In Science stream, 94,326 students had registered for JAC Intermediate Science stream while 35,052 had registered for Commerce stream.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.