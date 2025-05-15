Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Results To Be Declared Soon, Check Details

Jharkhand Board Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to declare the class 10 and class 12 results soon. Once declared, students will be able to check their results on the official websites of JAC, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. The JAC class 10 exams were conducted from February 11 to March 9, 2025 and the class 12 exams took place from February 11 to March 4, 2025. More than 8 lakh students appeared for the JAC board exams this year.

Jharkhand Board Result 2025: How To Check Your Results?

Visit the official website of JAC, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Click on the link for 'JAC Class 10 Result 2025' or 'JAC Class 12 Result 2025'.

Enter your login credentials like roll number and roll code.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and save the marksheet for future reference.

Last year, JAC class 10 result was declared on April 19, 2024 and class 12 result on April 30, 2024.

Jharkhand Board Result 2025: Past Performance

In 2024, the pass percentage for science stream was recorded at 72.70 per cent. For commerce stream, students cleared the exam with a pass rate of 90.60 per cent, while arts students achieved a pass rate of 93.70 per cent.

Zeenat Parween had topped with a score of 472 marks in Arts stream. Pratibha Saha secured first position in Commerce stream with 474 marks.

Students who do not clear the exam for JAC class 10 or 12 board will be given a chance to reappear for supplementary exams. This will help students save their academic year.