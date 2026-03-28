No Shortage Of Fuel And Gas In J&K: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has assured that there is no shortage of essential commodities like LPG cylinders, diesel, petrol or kerosene in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, thanks to the Government of India's guarantee of uninterrupted supply.

Addressing the media after attending a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Omar Abdullah appealed to people not to fall prey to rumours.

"A few days back, rumours had led to panic buying, causing queues outside petrol pumps and gas agencies," he said.

Omar Abdullah reiterated that the government is monitoring the supply situation daily, and there is no shortage of the supply of essential commodities.

Sharing details of the meeting, Omar Abdullah said the Prime Minister's meeting, attended by all chief ministers and secretaries, reviewed preparedness amid Middle East tensions. The Cabinet Secretary presented the global scenario, focusing on Strait of Hormuz tensions and their impact.

"The meeting emphasised maintaining essential commodity supplies, especially fuel," Omar Abdullah added.

The Chief Minister said that at the start of the conflict, commercial LPG cylinder supplies were restricted to 20 per cent, and now increased to 70 per cent, while domestic supplies were allowed 100 per cent.

"The government has assured an uninterrupted supply, and we will face emerging challenges united, just like COVID-19," he said.

Omar Abdullah quoted the Prime Minister, reminding them of how the nation had unitedly fought COVID-19.

"PM Modi said we will tackle emerging challenges together," Omar said.