No Seat Vacant, PM Or Chief Minister: Amit Shah Clears Air On Bihar Top Post

Jeers from the Grand Alliance flying left and right over "un-named" Chief Ministerial candidate of the NDA, Union Home Minister and the BJP's chief strategist Amit Shah cleared the air today, confirming that Nitish Kumar will continue to occupy Bihar's top post if the ruling alliance retains power.

"Bihar mein na CM ka pad khali hain a Delhi mein PM ka pad khali hai... yahan Nitish Kumar hain, aur Lalu ji, Sonia ji, wahan PM Modi hain (neither the Chief Minister post in Bihar nor the Prime Minister's seat in Delhi is vacant. Nitish Kumar is here and Lalu ji, Sonia ji, PM Modi there)," Shah said at a public meeting in Bihar today.

Then came a jibe at the top leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress. "Aapka number nahin lagega (Lalu, Sonia You won't get a chance)," he added.

The Grand Alliance had smarted for long under BJP jibes over its tardy progress in terms of campaigning, seat sharing talks and the absence of Congress's Rahul Gandhi from Ground Zero.

But the opposition bloc had also exacted sweet revenge when it announced its Chief Ministerial candidate earlier this week, jeering at the NDA, which was yet to do so.

The Mahagathbandhan stole a march over the NDA again yesterday, bringing out its manifesto.

The issue of the NDA's Chief Ministerial candidate, though, had remained more of a matter of speculation, with many expecting the ruling alliance to opt for a fresh face.

Mr Kumar had taken the top job in Bihar first in 2005. He has occupied the post since, barring a brief period when he stepped down in favour of Jitin Ram Manjhi.



