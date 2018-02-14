No Riots In Last One Year, Kasganj Violence A "Group Clash": Uttar Pradesh Top Cop To instill a sense of security among people, the DGP said he had adopted the mantra of basic policing combined with an aggressive stand.

Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said there were no riots in Uttar Pradesh in the last one year and termed the violence in Kasganj a group clash, which, he claimed, was "effectively checked".



On Tiranga yatra and other similar processions being taken out in the state, he told PTI, "The local administrations are being alerted and no one will be allowed to take law into their hands."





Mr Singh refuted any report of communal riots in the state, saying, "There were no communal riots in the state. Tensions do arise due to group clashes in some districts but overall UP has been a riot-free state in the past one year."





On Kasganj violence, he said, "There was tension in Kasganj due to group clash but it was effectively checked. We contained its spread."





A 22-year-old commerce student was killed and two others injured in clashes that broke out in a Muslim-majority locality of Kasganj during a 'Tiranga bike rally' by members of the local unit of the RSS-affiliated students' group ABVP.



To instill a sense of security among people, the DGP said he had adopted the mantra of basic policing combined with an aggressive stand.



"Basic policing with aggressive posture is what I'm implementing in the state to maintain law and order, instill a sense of security among people and put pressure on criminal elements and those running organised gangs," he said.



He said emphasis was being laid on a friendly image of the police in order to connect better with the people.



About basic policing, the DGP said directives had been issued for foot patrolling, and developing and strengthening of beat information system.



"These basic things not only help the force in getting information but also presents a good picture. As people feel connected, they share what they come to know," he added.



He said that after taking charge last month he had directed police chiefs of all zones to make all-out efforts to ensure criminal elements were behind the bars.



"Emphasis is on arresting criminals who are carrying rewards and are not yet in police net. We are also studying existing and emerging trends of crime to prevent them timely.



Preventing crime against women, elderly people, children, SC/STs are on our high priority," he said.



Cases of cyber crimes were reported from Noida and Ghaziabad and the police was working towards effectively countering them, the DGP said, adding that the police was also working on traffic management.



About the ways adopted by the police to generate confidence among investors in the state, Singh said as a confidence building measure, he had asked the ADG (Law and Order) to meet with industrialists in Noida.



"I have laid stress on reducing the police's response time. It has been reduced from 23 minutes to 15 minutes," the DGP said.



Stating that the state government was also revamping Dial 100 by improving infrastructure and adding technological innovations, he said besides new four wheelers, two wheelers would also be purchased.



"With two wheelers, the police can reach fast in some inaccessible areas," he added.



When asked about functioning of the 'anti-romoeo squads', the DGP said, "They have checked incidents of eve-teasing without harassing anyone."





On anti-land mafia task force, the DGP said with the help of revenue department the state police was putting effective pressure on land mafia and getting huge success.



For better functioning of officers, the DGP said they were asked to check corruption and ensure that the police swung into action as soon as an FIR was filed.



"Not only filing of FIRs, our emphasis is to take it to the logical conclusion so that criminal elements did not go scot-free," he said.



