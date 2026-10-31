No Number Plate, Black Window: Gurugram Thar Seized Over Multiple Violations

Gurugram Traffic Police impounded a Mahindra Thar for multiple violations, including the use of black window film, absence of a number plate, failure to produce vehicle documents and unauthorised installation of a beacon light, officials said on Saturday.

Police said the vehicle was impounded after officers found several violations during a check.

Driving without a number plate hampers traffic surveillance and vehicle identification, while the use of black window film beyond prescribed limits and unauthorised installation of beacon lights also violate traffic regulations, they said.

The Gurugram Traffic Police said strict action would be taken against vehicles found violating traffic rules and that no leniency would be shown in such cases.

It added that driving on public roads carries the responsibility of complying with applicable laws and prescribed safety standards.

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