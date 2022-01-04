No Non-Bailable Warrant Against Kangana Ranaut In Defamation Case: Mumbai Court

Javed Akhtar had filed a defamation case against Kangana Ranaut in November 2020 (File)

A Mumbai court today rejected the lyricist Javed Akhtar's demand for a non-bailable warrant against actor Kangana Ranaut, his lawyer Jay Bhardwaj said.

"The court rejected the demand for issuance of a non-bailable warrant. The next hearing will be on February 1 at Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate," the lawyer said.

Javed Akhtar had filed a criminal defamation complaint on November 3, 2020, against the actor for reportedly dragging his name in her fight with actor Hrithik Roshan.

As per the complaint, Javed Akhtar has taken objection to certain remarks made by Kangana Ranaut during an interview on a TV news channel.