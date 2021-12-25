Assam, On Covid Alert, Lifts Night Curfew For December 31 Celebrations

Night curfew will be in force from 11.30 pm to 6 am in Assam from tomorrow (File)

Assam today issued revised Covid directives for New Year celebrations in the state that include the lifting of night curfew on December 31.

The new guidelines urged everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing face masks, adding that fines will be imposed and legal action initiated against anyone failing to do so.

"The revised directives will remain in force throughout the state from 6 am starting tomorrow till further orders," state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

As per the new SOPs, night curfew will be in force from 11.30 pm to 6 am, he said. However, it will not be applicable on the night of December 31.

For omicron-specific regulation, district magistrates, superintendents of police and all other authorities concerned shall be responsible for ensuring COVID appropriate behaviour in all public places, Mr Mahanta further said.

All workplaces, businesses, and commercial establishments will remain open till 10.30 pm.

For meetings or gatherings in open spaces, the district disaster management authority will specify a cap depending on the situation in that district, while in closed spaces, gatherings of up to 50 percent of seating capacity will be allowed.

Iconic religious places have been permitted to allow 60 fully vaccinated people per hour, with the number of devotees or visitors restricted to 40 per hour for other religious places.

Cinema halls will continue to operate with 50 percent seating capacity.

District magistrates and superintendents of police will ensure that the people strictly abide by the directives and they will also deploy a sufficient number of teams for keeping vigil, the minister further said.

Any person violating these measures will be liable for prosecution as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and other legal provisions.

Further, a person without wearing a face mask or spitting in public places will be fined Rs 1,000.