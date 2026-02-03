Tourist Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant At Thailand National Park, Officials Plan Relocation

A 69-year-old Thai tourist was killed by a wild bull elephant early Monday morning while he was exercising at the Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima province. According to the Independent, Jirathachai Jiraphatboonyathorn, a resident of Lop Buri, was camping with his wife at the Kho Yor 4 campground when the incident happened. At approximately 5:30 a.m., while the victim was walking near his tent, he encountered the elephant.

Witnesses reported the elephant grabbed him with its trunk, slammed him to the ground, and stomped on him. He was killed instantly. Park rangers managed to scare the animal away, which allowed the tourist's wife to escape. Other campers said that they witnessed the attack from their tents but were too afraid to intervene.

A thorough examination was conducted by a doctor and rescue workers on the victim, who had suffered severe injuries, including bleeding from the mouth and nose, broken limbs, and multiple other trauma, Bangkok Post reported.

Third Such Incident

According to park officials, the elephant involved was a wild bull named Plai Oi Wan. Notably, this is the third fatality linked to this specific elephant, which has previously killed two local residents. Park rangers noted the elephant was in musth (a period of high aggression in bull elephants) and had wandered outside its usual forest boundaries to feed.

Khao Yai National Park officials and local police are currently investigating the incident. A meeting is scheduled for Friday to determine whether the elephant should be relocated or undergo "behaviour modification".

To enhance visitor safety, authorities have also mandated increased patrols and monitoring, along with prominent public warnings that urge tourists to exercise extra caution, particularly during periods when the risk of elephant encounters is higher.

Human-wildlife conflict in Thailand

The incident highlights the growing concern about human-wildlife conflict in Thailand, where wild elephants have been responsible for an estimated 227 human deaths between 2012 and 2024, according to a report by The Nation.

The rise in elephant attacks can be attributed to the increasing elephant population, which has grown from 334 in 2015 to almost 800 last year. Authorities have initiated measures to control the population, including administering contraceptive vaccines to female elephants, in an effort to mitigate the escalating human-wildlife conflict.