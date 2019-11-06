Elephant Sits On Car In Viral Video. Narrow Escape For Tourists Inside

An elephant tried to sit on a car at Khao Yai National Park.

An elephant was filmed trying to sit on top of a car in a national park in Thailand recently. A video that is being widely circulated online shows the large bull elephant, named Duea, attempting to climb on top of the car as it inches forward to get away from the animal. According to Bangkok Post, the incident occurred last Tuesday at the Khao Yai National Park in Thailand. Luckily, nobody was injured in the incident, although the car suffered damage.

A video of the incident shows Duea, a 35-year-old elephant, accosts the car on Thanarat Road. The elephant then tries to step across the car and lowers his body on it as the driver accelerates to escape.

Watch the video below:

It is not clear how many people were in the car when the incident occurred. Daily Mail reports that Phassakorn Niltarach was one of the passengers inside the car. Mr Niltarach shared pics of the elephant trying to sit on the car on Facebook.

He also shared a picture of the dented car a day later. Duea the elephant managed to break the car's rear window, roof and body during his brief tumble with it.

After the incident, Khao Yai National Park asked tourists to park their cars 30 metres away from wild elephants to avoid similar encounters.

They also explained that Duea comes out to "greet" tourists during the transition between wet and cold seasons. The middle-aged elephant would "never hurt anyone or any vehicles", park director Kanchit Sarinpawan said, according to Daily Mail.

