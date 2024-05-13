'No Need To Get Scared': Rajasthan Minister After 55 Jaipur Schools Get Bomb Threats

He further informed that the threat emails were sent from Russia.

After a total of 55 schools received bomb threats in Jaipur via email, Rajasthan Minister and BJP leader Jawahar Singh Baidham said that there's no need to get scared adding that the incident is an attempt to disrupt the law and order situation in the state from abroad.

He further informed that the threat emails were sent from Russia.

"55 schools received a bomb threat from Russia via e-mail. Jaipur Police immediately reached the spot and the schools that received bomb threats were searched, objectionable materials have not been recovered. Search operations are being carried out in schools. The school administration has sent the students home," Baidham told ANI.

He said that the telecom companies have been searched through which the threat came.

"It is an attempt to disturb the law and order situation in the state from abroad. There is no need to get scared," Baidham added.

Meanwhile, after receiving bomb threats, students and staff of these schools were evacuated earlier in the day. Police teams, along with bomb squads were rushed to the schools to undertake bomb tracing exercises.

"Threatening emails have been sent to some schools in the city, including Maheshwari School (MPS International School). The bomb disposal squad carried out searches in the school. All the students and staff have been evacuated. Further investigation is underway," DCP East Jaipur Kavendra Sagar had said.

The development comes over a week after over 100 schools in Delhi-NCR recieved bomb threats that sparked panic among parents.

According to the Delhi Police, a total of 131 schools received threat emails on May 1.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an official statement calling the email a 'hoax.'

This is not the first time Jaipur has received a bomb threat. Last year, Jaipur Airport received a threat to blow up the airport premises. According to the police, the anonymous sender threatened to blow up Jaipur and other airports. However, the call was later found to be a hoax.

On May 12, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and over half a dozen government hospitals in Delhi received bomb threats through email.

According to Delhi Police, IGI Airport received a bomb threat through email from an unidentified account on Sunday afternoon. The sender threatened the presence of an explosive device inside the premises.

Similar emails were received at two government hospitals, including Burari Government Hospital, and Mangolpuri's Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Sunday afternoon. The Delhi Police has launched a probe into the matter.

These bomb threat emails come nearly two weeks after multiple schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)