"No Exception": Delhi's Vehicle Curbs May Hit Congress' November 1 Rally

The Congress-led INDIA bloc has Delhi Police's nod for its November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan. But some of the buses and cars bringing supporters may not get past the capital's borders. Delhi's restrictions on older vehicles registered outside the city will kick in the same day, with 39 enforcement teams deployed round the clock at 13 major border checkpoints and toll plazas.

Delhi Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh has made it clear that anyone entering Delhi will have to comply with the pollution restrictions.

"There will be no exception," Singh said.

The timing could complicate travel arrangements for protesters coming from neighbouring states and the NCR region, particularly those using vehicles that do not meet the prescribed emission standards.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has estimated that 15,000 to 20,000 buses could arrive carrying protesters, apart from private vehicles. It is, however, unclear how many would fall under the restrictions.

Which Vehicles Face Restrictions From November 1?

From November 1 until January 31, 2027, petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission standards will be barred from entering the capital.

CNG and electric vehicles are exempt, while BS-VI-compliant vehicles can continue to enter Delhi. Specified emergency and essential-service vehicles are also exempt.

Under a separate direction issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), buses operating under contract carriage, tourist and similar permits must be BS-VI diesel, CNG or electric to enter Delhi. Delhi-registered buses are exempt from this particular restriction.

The curbs do not prevent the rally itself, for which Delhi Police has issued a no-objection certificate. The protest is part of the Opposition's campaign over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and its demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Traders have already urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to postpone the rally until after Diwali, warning that the massive gathering and traffic diversions could affect business in nearly 20 major markets around Ramlila Maidan.

Gandhi, however, has indicated that the protest will go ahead.

145 Buses Impounded, Over 4,500 Vehicles Challaned

The Transport Department has already stepped up enforcement amid poor air quality in Delhi-NCR.

According to official figures, 145 buses and 558 overloaded vehicles were impounded between October 11 and 25. Another 4,572 vehicles were challaned for invalid Pollution Under Control Certificates.

The department also recorded 48 cases involving visible smoke and 15 cases related to building materials during the same period.

Apart from the 39 enforcement teams deployed round the clock at 13 major border checkpoints and toll plazas, teams have also been stationed at pollution hotspots and adjoining areas.

Four teams have been assigned to remove end-of-life vehicles from different parts of Delhi and hand them over to scrappers. Another 14 teams have been attached to District Transport Officers and District Magistrates under the Delhi government's Parivartan scheme.