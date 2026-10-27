14 Zones, 200 Cameras: Delhi Police Preps For Congress' November 1 Rally

Delhi Police has stepped up security in the area around Ramlila Maidan ahead of the Congress-led INDIA bloc's rally on November 1, with around 3,500 police personnel expected to be deployed, more than 200 CCTV cameras being used for surveillance and the venue divided into 14 zones to manage the gathering. According to news agency PTI, the police has been coordinating with rally organisers, traffic police and other concerned agencies to ensure appropriate law-and-order arrangements, effective traffic management and the smooth conduct of the rally.

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The Opposition rally is part of the political protests in the national capital over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in which they are seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

14 Zones, 200 Cameras For Security

Giving details about Madhur Verma, Joint Commissioner (central range), earlier said that each of the 14 zones will be overseen by an Assistant Commissioner of Police-rank officer, while two zones will be monitored by officers of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police rank.

Around 3,500 police personnel are expected to be deployed, with 10 companies of reserve forces also being called in.

The arrangements include CCTV surveillance, body-worn cameras for police personnel and vehicles equipped with surveillance systems. Control rooms are also being set up to monitor the venue and surrounding areas.

Opposition leaders have claimed that more than a million people will attend the rally. It is estimated that 15,000 to 20,000 buses along with private cars of political leaders will ferry the passengers.

Delhi Police gave the no-objection certificate (NOC) for the event on Friday.

Amit Shah's Security Review Meet

On October 24, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting at Delhi Police headquarters, which was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and senior police officers. The meeting lasted nearly four hours and reviewed the law-and-order situation in the capital, including protests linked to the Election Commission and the SIR exercise.

The review came ahead of the November 1 rally, even as the police continued to deal with demonstrations by Opposition parties and other groups.

Rally Raises Concerns Among Traders

The security preparations also come amid concerns over the rally's timing. The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, urging him to postpone the gathering until after November 10, citing the impact that traffic restrictions could have on nearly 20 major markets around Ramlila Maidan.

The rally is scheduled just days before Dhanteras on November 6 and Diwali on November 8, a crucial period for traders. The association has warned that barricading, diversions and possible restrictions could affect customer access and commercial activity.

However, Gandhi made it clear in a post on X that they will go ahead with the rally. Addressing the traders in Delhi, the Congress leader said that the protest can be stopped in "30 seconds" only if PM Modi "sacked" Gyanesh Kumar.