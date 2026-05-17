No Doctor, Locked Gate: Faridabad Woman Gives Birth In Hospital Parking Lot

A pregnant woman was allegedly forced to deliver her baby in the parking area of a government hospital in Faridabad after her family failed to get medical assistance during the night.

The incident took place around 1:40 am at the 30-bed First Referral Unit Hospital in Sector 3, Faridabad, where the woman, identified as Balesh from Badoli village, was brought after she went into labour.

According to her family, they found the hospital's main gate locked on arrival, with no doctors or medical staff available for emergency assistance.

They alleged that despite repeatedly knocking on the gate and shouting for help, no one responded.

With the woman's condition worsening, family members reportedly entered the hospital premises through another gate at the rear and searched for doctors and nurses, but no medical staff arrived in time.

As the labour pains intensified and no immediate help was available, a female relative with prior childbirth experience stepped in and helped conduct the delivery in the hospital parking area.

The family allegedly used the torchlight from a mobile phone during the delivery.

The woman delivered a baby boy. Both the mother and newborn were later shifted inside the hospital and are reported to be stable.

Inquiry Ordered, Staff Suspended

Following the incident, the health department ordered an inquiry.

The probe reportedly found serious lapses in night-duty arrangements, including the absence of a staff nurse and another hospital employee during the emergency.

Two hospital staff members have since been suspended for alleged negligence.