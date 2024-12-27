Pizza Delivery Worker Stabs Pregnant Woman 14 Times Over $2 Tip

A Florida pizza delivery worker allegedly stabbed a pregnant woman 14 times after being dissatisfied with a $2 (around Rs 170) tip, according to the police. The incident occurred a few days ago at a motel when 22-year-old Brianna Alvelo delivered an order to a family celebrating a birthday. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office reported that Alvelo returned to the motel with an accomplice and carried out the assault.

“Alvelo later returned to the victim's motel room with an unknown male suspect, who was armed with a firearm, and forced their way into the room. Alvelo, who was armed with a knife, began attacking one of the victims. The victim was stabbed multiple times, and items were taken from within the room,” the sheriff's office stated in a Facebook post.

The victim, her boyfriend, and her 5-year-old daughter were in the motel room at the time of the attack, reported NBC News.

Alvelo delivered the pizza, which totalled $33 (around Rs 2,800), but was unable to provide change for a $50 (around Rs 4,300) bill. The customer then searched for smaller denominations and ultimately tipped Alvelo just $2, authorities reported. Alvelo allegedly returned 90 minutes later in her red Toyota with a masked accomplice, captured on security footage.

The woman attempted to shield her child as the intruders stormed in. Police records reveal the victim was struck in the back while trying to protect her daughter and had her phone smashed when she attempted to call for help.

Alvelo then stabbed the woman 14 times, while her accomplice, armed with a gun, yelled for them to escape. The attackers fled the scene as police arrived, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

While receiving medical treatment, the victim discovered she was pregnant.

The following day, authorities arrested Alvelo, but her accomplice remains at large. Alvelo faces charges of attempted murder, home invasion with a firearm, assault, and kidnapping. She is being held in the Osceola County Jail without bond.

Marco's Pizza, where Alvelo worked, issued a statement expressing shock and regret over the incident. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred. The local owner and his team are fully cooperating with local authorities, who have launched an investigation into the matter. The safety and well-being of customers and team members are always our top priority, and we are taking this incident very seriously,” the company said in a statement provided to WKMG-TV News.