UP Man Stabs Wife To Death In Front Of 7-Year-Old Daughter In Tehsil Office

A 39-year-old truck driver fatally stabbed his wife in front of their seven-year-old daughter inside a tehsil compound in Sant Kabir Nagar district on Wednesday, police said.

The attack took place around 11 am during a court hearing for divorce, they said.

According to police, Santosh Yadav, a native of Belhwa village, stabbed his 35-year-old wife Lakshmi multiple times on her face and abdomen.

Lakshmi collapsed on the spot and was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Mehdawal. She was later referred to the district hospital, where she died two hours later.

"Papa had a knife hidden. He first stabbed mummy in the face and then in the stomach," the couple's daughter told police.

Santosh and Lakshmi had been locked in a legal dispute since 2022.

Lakshmi, a native of Dhawariya village in Dudhara, had separated from Santosh nearly six years ago due to alleged domestic violence and had since been living with her daughter at her parental home.

Santosh tried to flee after the attack, but was caught by the public and handed over to the police.

Lakshmi's younger brother, who was also present at the tehsil, alleged that Santosh had threatened to kill his sister in the past several times.

Mehdawal Station House Officer (SHO) Satish Kumar Singh confirmed Santosh Yadav's arrest and said an investigation is underway.

