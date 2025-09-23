Suspecting Affair, Bengaluru Man Stabs Wife To Death In Front Of Daughter

A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in front of her 12-year-old daughter at a bus stand in Bengaluru, police said.
According to the police Rekha, a mother of two and the accused, Lokesh got married three months ago.
This was the second marriage for both of them.
After moving to Bengaluru, Rekha helped Lokesh get a driver's job in at a call centre where she worked. However, he allegedly grew suspicious of her character and accused her of being close to another man.
Yesterday morning, while Rekha was waiting at a bus stop with her daughter, Lokesh attacked her with a knife, stabbing her about a dozen times, before running away from the spot.
Though locals and police rushed her to a private hospital, but she died due to her injuries.
A murder case has been registered at Kamakshipalya Police Station, and efforts are on the catch the accussed.
