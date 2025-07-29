Pregnant Madhya Pradesh Woman Carried On Cot Due To Waterlogged Road

A pregnant woman experiencing severe labour pain had to be carried on a cot through an unmotorable slushy road to an ambulance as the vehicle could not reach her house in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district.

A video of the Dalit woman, who is in her late 30s, being carried on a cot by some people on Monday has gone viral on social media.

District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sunil Dubey told reporters on Monday that an inquiry will be conducted to determine which department was responsible for the poor condition of the road, and further action would follow based on the findings.

The ambulance was unable to reach the woman's house in Barokhri village under the Lahar assembly constituency, located 60 km from the district headquarters, as the approach road was inundated following heavy rainfall, as per eyewitnesses.

The woman, identified as Chanchal, wife of Angad Valmiki, experienced severe labour pain on Monday morning, prompting her family to call an ambulance.

However, the ambulance couldn't reach the woman's house due to waterlogging on the approach road.

Subsequently, four people carried her on a cot through the slushy road to the ambulance, the eyewitnesses said.

On the poor condition of roads in the rural areas during the monsoon, Dubey said gram panchayats receive limited funds, making it difficult to complete many development works.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)