No Distress Call, No Flight Data Recorder: Probe Body On Kanpur Plane Crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in its preliminary report into the August 27 crash of a Garg Aviation training aircraft in Kanpur, found that the flying training organisation (FTO) failed to comply with prescribed flight-data monitoring requirements and had no standard operating procedure for monitoring such data.

The preliminary report also recommends that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) direct Garg Aviation and other flying training organisations to strictly adhere to the flight data monitoring requirements laid down in the regulator's 2022 circular.

The AAIB found that while Garg Aviation claimed it was carrying out random monitoring of data recorded by the aircraft's Garmin system, it maintained no records of such monitoring and had no standard operating procedure (SOP) defining how the monitoring was conducted or what flight exceedance limits were to be considered.

"When queried on flight data monitoring, the FTO stated that random monitoring of Garmin data was being carried out; however, no records of such monitoring were maintained, and there was no SOP defining how the monitoring was conducted or what exceedance limits were considered for it," the report stated.

The AAIB has also recommended that the DGCA issue specific guidelines detailing the procedure for flight data monitoring and make these part of the Training and Procedures Manual.

No Distress Call Before Crash

The Tecnam P2006T, bearing registration VT-NBV, was carrying a deputy chief flight instructor and a trainee pilot when it crashed near the Ganga Barrage area in Kanpur on August 27.

Both occupants died in the accident.

The aircraft took off from Kanpur's Civil Aerodrome at around 11:11 am for a training flight involving abnormal and emergency procedures and manoeuvres.

At around 11:25 am, the aircraft made a radio call reporting "Ops Normal" and said it would call again after 10 minutes. No further communication was received from the aircraft.

"The RT controller attempted to contact VT-NBV but received no response," the report said.

Other aircraft were also asked to establish contact with VT-NBV, but there was no response. The controller informed the Chief Flight Instructor, who initially assumed there could have been a loss of radio communication.

At 11:50 am, the Chief Flight Instructor took off with another instructor to visually check the aircraft. Garg Aviation was informed at 12:10 pm that the aircraft had force-landed in the Ganga Barrage area.

"No distress call was made by the aircraft," the AAIB said.

Local residents alerted police through the emergency helpline 112. Police and ambulance personnel reached the site and took the two occupants to a hospital in Kanpur, where they were declared dead.

The aircraft was destroyed in the impact, but "there was no fire", according to the report.

Crash During Emergency Procedures Training

The aircraft's flight had been planned as a training exercise involving abnormal and emergency procedures and manoeuvres in the event of equipment failure or malfunction.

The accident flight was the first sortie of the day for the aircraft.

The instructor and trainee had undergone a pre-flight breath analyser examination for alcohol consumption and were found to be negative.

The aircraft took off at around 11:11 am and reported that it would proceed towards the northwest sector.

The AAIB has not attributed a cause for the crash in its preliminary report. It has stressed that the investigation is intended to prevent future accidents and not to apportion blame or liability.

Weather Warnings Were In Place

The report records weather conditions including mist, rain, low clouds and the presence of cumulonimbus clouds around the time of the accident.

At Kanpur Air Force Station, visibility was recorded at 5,000 metres at 11:00 am, with mist and cumulonimbus clouds.

Weather advisories issued that morning included warnings of thunderstorms, rain, mist, poor visibility and low clouds.

One advisory warned of "thunderstorm with rain and mist accompanied by poor visibility less than 1 km and low clouds >4 octa with base between 300 & 150 mtr".

A subsequent advisory warned of rain associated with low clouds and poor visibility of between 3 km and less than 4 km in mist.

Another advisory issued between 11:00 am and 11:30 am warned of thunderstorms.

The AAIB has recorded these weather conditions as part of its ongoing investigation, but the preliminary report does not establish them as the cause of the crash.

Aircraft Had No Cockpit Voice Or Flight Data Recorder

The Tecnam P2006T was equipped with two Rotax 912S3 engines and had a valid Certificate of Registration and Airworthiness Review Certificate.

The aircraft had a glass cockpit system, Garmin G950, which records flight data.

However, it was not equipped with a cockpit voice recorder or a digital flight data recorder.

The AAIB has recovered the damaged Garmin units from the wreckage. Data from the Garmin data card has been downloaded and is now being analysed.

"The damaged Garmin units from the wreckage have been retrieved and preserved for further examination," the report said.

"The data from the Garmin data card recovered from the wreckage has been downloaded, and the data is being analysed."

Both Engines Quarantined For Examination

The investigation team has retrieved and quarantined both engines for detailed examination and is coordinating with the aircraft manufacturer for further analysis.

Fuel and oil samples from the aircraft and fuel barrels have also been collected.

The AAIB has examined and photographed the crash site and wreckage and retrieved components that could assist the investigation.

The wreckage has since been moved to a secured location for detailed examination.

The investigation team has also collected the aircraft's airframe, propeller and engine logbooks, radio records, work orders, flight report book, weather records and other operational documents.

Documents relating to the crew and aircraft have also been sought from the DGCA, while relevant information has been sought from Chakeri Air Traffic Control.

Two Pilots Had Valid Licences

The instructor, aged 39, held a Commercial Pilot Licence and had 3,337 hours and 59 minutes of total flying experience, including 283 hours and five minutes on the Tecnam P2006T.

The trainee pilot, aged 28, held a Student Pilot Licence and had 199 hours and 25 minutes of total flying experience, including four hours on the Tecnam P2006T.

The report said the instructor's licence and Class I medical certificate were valid at the time of the accident. The trainee pilot's licence and medical certificate were also valid.

Italy, US Agencies Assisting Investigation

The investigation is also being assisted by representatives from Italy's ANSV and the US National Transportation Safety Board.

The AAIB said both agencies had appointed accredited representatives, along with a technical adviser from Tecnam, to participate in the investigation in accordance with ICAO Annex 13.

The AAIB has said its preliminary findings are subject to change as the investigation progresses.

"The information is preliminary and subject to change," the report said.

The bureau's interim recommendation focuses on strengthening flight data monitoring at flying training organisations, with the DGCA being asked to ensure strict compliance with the existing requirements and issue detailed monitoring guidelines.