'No Dinner Till BJP Comes To Power In Rajasthan,' Vows State Party Chief

Satish Poonia has been campaigning for BJP in UP over the last few days (File)

BJP's Rajasthan president Satish Poonia today said he will not wear a 'safa' (turban) or garland and will skip dinner until his party comes to power in the state in 2023 Assembly elections.

"I will not wear safa and garland, and will have dinner only after ousting the anti-farmer and anti-youth Congress government and the formation of the BJP government in Rajasthan in 2023," Mr Poonia said as he addressed an election rally at Aligarh in UP.

"We have full faith that the BJP will form the government in Rajasthan in 2023 with a thumping majority with the efficient and strong leadership and people-friendly policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he was quoted as saying in a press statement.

Satish Poonia is in UP for the last two days to address election rallies. He also said that the party will retain power in Uttar Pradesh.

In 2014, after Congress suffered a debacle in the Lok Sabha elections from Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot had also vowed to not wear a safa till the party forms its government in Rajasthan. He finally wore it when Congress came to power in the state in December 2018.