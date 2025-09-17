"5,000 Accidents Occur Every Year": BMW Crash Accused To Court On Bail Plea

The death of a senior finance ministry official in a BMW crash with a two-wheeler in Delhi last week is unfortunate but one cannot overlook that at least 5,000 accidents are also reported across the country every year, the woman accused in the accident told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday.

The accused, Gaganpreet Kaur who was arrested on Monday, said a DTC bus that collided with the two-wheeler and an ambulance that reportedly passed by should also be made an accused in the case that has garnered attention and sparked nationwide outrage.

Kaur's counsel and senior advocate Ramesh Gupta made the remarks while seeking bail in the case, even as the High Court adjourned the hearing for Saturday.

Kaur was arrested on Monday and remanded in judicial custody after her BMW hit a motorcycle that was being driven by Navjot Singh, a deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, near Dhaula Kuan in Delhi on Sunday. Singh succumbed to injuries while his wife, who was riding pillion, sustained injuries in the accident.

Appearing for his client, Mr Gupta said: "It is an unfortunate incident. Five thousand accidents happen every year, that's also unfortunate."

The accused also questioned the police's decision to invoke section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against his client. According to the concerned section, whoever commits culpable homicide not amounting to murder, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or imprisonment of either description for a term which shall not be less than five years but which may extend to 10 years.

"How was section 304 (of the Indian Penal Code which translates to 105 of the BNS) invoked? The investigation officer is well aware of whether sub-section A or B needs to be involved. My exposure is to 304 (2), which gives the power to the court to grant me bail," he said.