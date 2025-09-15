BMW Flipped Over, Victims Lying On Road: Videos Show Delhi Crash Horror

A new video has surfaced showing the victims lying on the road after a BMW car hit their bike in Delhi on Sunday afternoon. Navjot Singh, 52, a senior finance ministry official, died in the accident, while his wife, Sandeep Kaur, sustained serious injuries. The couple was returning home after visiting the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

Gaganpreet Kaur, the woman who was driving the BMW X5 with her husband, Parikshit, in the passenger seat, were also injured in the incident.

Gaganpreet and Parikshit Makkar, residents of Gurugram, rushed the couple to a hospital in a taxi, which was about 19 kilometres from the accident spot.

In the video, Mr Singh and Ms Kaur were seen lying on the road near Metro pillar number 67 on the Dhaula Kuan-Delhi Cantt stretch after the accident. The luxury car was also seen lying sideways on the road, and a motorcycle was parked near the road divider.

According to sources, the hospital -- Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar -- where Mr Singh and his wife were taken was co-owned by the family of the accused, Gaganpreet. Her father is among the three partners who own it, sources said.

'Why Was He Taken So Far?': Navjot Singh's Son

Navjot Singh's son, Navnoor Singh, has questioned why his parents were taken to a hospital so far from the accident site. Speaking to NDTV, he said his father may have survived if he had been rushed to a nearby hospital.

"Time is critical. Maybe he would have survived if he had been taken to a nearby hospital," he said.

He said a family friend called him and told him about the accident.

"I thought it must be a minor accident because my father is a careful driver. I was not very worried. But when we went to the hospital, it didn't make sense to me why my parents were admitted to a hospital in GTB Nagar when the accident happened near Dhaula Kuan," he said.

He also alleged that the hospital refused to share any information about who brought his parents there.

"I kept asking the hospital staff about who brought my parents here, and from nurses to doctors, everyone said they are here, sitting outside. But I didn't find anyone. Later, I learnt that the patient on a hospital bed next to my dad was also involved in the accident," he said.

"Around five hours later, I saw a doctor creating a medico-legal certificate and putting Gaganpreet's name in it. I asked, "Why are you creating a fake document?" Upon enquiring, I got to know that the woman was being treated at the same hospital," he said.

The police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125B (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).