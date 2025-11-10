On Camera, Speeding BMW Runs Over Scooter In Gujarat, Rider Dies On Spot

A scooter rider was killed in a gruesome accident after being hit by a speeding BMW car in Gujarat's Rajkot in the early hours of Monday.

The incident took place around 2:00 am near Crystal Mall on Kalavad Road when the black-coloured BMW rammed into the two-wheeler. The impact of the collision threw the rider, identified as Abhishek, onto the road. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

The front portion of the BMW was left badly damaged in the crash, while the scooter was also completely destroyed.

Upon receiving information, medical staff reached the spot and confirmed Abhishek's death.

CCTV footage of the accident shows the scooter rider attempting to take a right turn when the speeding BMW, approaching from the opposite direction, collided head-on with the two-wheeler.

(With inputs from Narendra Ahir)

