"He Was Due For Promotion In 6 Months": BMW Crash Victim's Father

Retired Flying Officer Balwant Singh - father of the finance ministry official mowed down by a BMW --- said his son was a careful and cautious driver and had recently got the Triumph motorbike he was riding that day. "I cannot believe that my son is no more... He was to get promoted in six months' time... Everything is over," he said.

Navjot Singh, working as Deputy Secretary in the Finance Ministry, died on Sunday after his bike was hit by a speeding BMW car near south Delhi's Dhaula Kuan. He and his wife were on way home from Gurdwara Bangla Sahib.

The BMW was being driven by a woman named Gaganpreet. She and her husband, who was also in the car, took the couple to a nursing home that belongs to her father and located over 19 km away.

The official's son has questioned why his father was taken so far, contending that had he been taken to a super-specialty hospital located closer, his life could have been saved.

Balwant Singh said his son was fond of riding a bike sometimes. ""He used to ride a bike sometimes, his hobby was to ride bikes. Recently I bought a Triumph bike for him, worth Rs 3.2 lakh... Earlier he had a Royal Enfield. He used to ride the bike very gracefully on the road," he said. He was on the Triumph the day he died.

Navjot Singh was a promising officer in the ministry, who was in charge of the work done by the UNDP (United Nations Development Program) in the country. A seasoned traveller, he was involved with other international projects in the ministry and had recently met the World Bank chief Ajay Banga.

"My son was a topper from the beginning. He was to be promoted after six months. He used to ride a bike very well, yet I lost him," Balwant Singh said.

"My Father Did Not Get Proper Treatment"

The accident happened on Sunday afternoon between 1 and 1:30 pm.

Navjot Singh's son Navnoor said he had called his parents after he returned from a friend's house, "but they did not pick up".

"After some time, an acquaintance called to say that my father had met with an accident. I do not understand why he was taken to New Life Hospital in GTB Nagar, 20 km away, instead of a big hospital nearby," he said.

Questions Raised About Hospital

Navjot Singh's family alleges that after the accident, the injured were taken to the hospital in a delivery van instead of an ambulance.

When Mr Singh's wife regained consciousness, she saw that she was sitting on the seat of the van and her husband was lying unconscious in the back.

Mr Singh was declared dead when they reached the hospital.

Navnoor claimed the hospital was more like a nursing home. "There were neither adequate facilities nor emergency arrangements. Mummy was also getting bandaged on a stretcher in the lobby. Why were they not taken to AIIMS or any super-specialty hospital? Perhaps Papa would have been alive today," he said.