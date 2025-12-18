"Fantastic Experience": Fans Praise Delhi Leg Of Lionel Messi's India Tour

Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour ended on a high note in Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium on Monday after a chaotic beginning in Kolkata.

For thousands of fans packed into the stands, Messi's Delhi leg of the G.O.A.T Tour became a once-in-a-lifetime experience, not just because of the man himself, but also due to the seamless organisation and world-class facilities on offer.

"I was worried because my seat was higher up, but the angle was perfect," said a fan who travelled to Delhi from Shillong to attend the event. "Plus, the crowd control was impressive. No pushing, no chaos," the fan added.

"It was a fantastic experience, can't believe I got to witness the goat live. Had to wait a little longer than expected as Messi's flight was delayed but still it was absolutely worth it," said another fan from Indore.

The stadium's upgraded lighting and sound system also drew praise, especially during Messi's introduction, which sent the crowd into a frenzy.

"When the lights dimmed and Messi's name flashed on the big screen, it gave me goosebumps," said Rahul Mehta, who attended the event with his father.

Rajan Manchanda, ex-Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) Joint Secretary, one of the key figures behind the stadium's renovation around one-and-a half years ago, spoke exclusively to NDTV about the stadium's 50-day long rebuilding process.

"I was given a free hand by our president, Rohit Jaitley, and there was day-to-day supervision from him as well, which became a key instrument in building the stadium and delivering a quality experience. There was constant monitoring at every stage," said Mr Manchanda.

"The renovation was completed in around 50 days, and during that period we worked across the board to elevate the facilities far beyond their previous standard. Secretary Ashok Sharma also played a key role during the process and ensured everything happened smoothly," Mr Manchanda added.

The highly talked about programme at the Arun Jaitley Stadium featured a celebrity football match between the Minerva Messi All Stars and the Celebrity Messi All Stars.

Lionel Messi stepped onto the field for a brief interaction with players from both teams after the exhibition match.

Messi also engaged with young footballers, sharing a few passes alongside his ex-Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez and Argentinian player Rodrigo De Paul, offering a memorable experience for the aspiring talents.

"Well, I just want to thank everyone for the love and affection during these days in India. In fact, it was a truly beautiful experience for us to be able to share it," Messi told the crowd in Spanish, his native language.

"We will definitely return, hopefully one day to play a match or on another occasion, but we will definitely return to visit India. Thank you very much." the football legend added.