"Kept Asking Her To Take Us To Nearest Hospital": BMW Crash Victim's Wife

It was a happy Sunday for Navjot Singh and his wife, Sandeep Kaur, till it turned into a nightmare. The couple visited Bangla Sahib gurdwara in central Delhi in the morning and had lunch at Karnataka Bhavan in RK Puram. They were heading towards their home in Pratap Nagar when a speeding BMW rear-ended their bike, leaving them seriously injured. Hours later, 52-year-old Navjot is dead, and Sandeep is being treated for serious injuries.

The BMW driver, Gaganpreet, and her husband, Parikshit, have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving and concealing evidence.

A key question being asked is why Gaganpreet rushed the injured couple to a hospital 19 km away instead of one located nearby. Police sources have said that Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar the couple was taken to is co-owned by Gaganpreet's father.

In her complaint to the police, Sandeep said that she kept requesting Gaganpreet to take them to the nearest hospital, but she did not.

"I kept requesting her to take us to a nearby hospital. My husband was unconscious and required urgent medical attention. But despite my repeated requests, she took us to a small hospital far away," Sandeep Kaur, a teacher, has told police in her statement, based on which the FIR was registered.

Navjot Singh, 52, was posted as a deputy secretary in the Ministry of Finance. Sandeep has said she was wearing a helmet and Navjot a turban. Navjot, she has said, suffered serious injuries on his head and face. Sandeep has suffered multiple fractures and received 14 stitches on her head. She has told police that the BMW with a VIP number was speeding. "The car was being driven so fast that it overturned after hitting our bike," she said. Sandeep is now being treated at another hospital.

Gaganpreet and Parikshit live in Gurugram and are in the business of leather products. They have suffered minor injuries in the crash.