Cab Driver Who Took BMW Crash Victims To Hospital Recalls What Happened

The cab driver who drove BMW crash victims - Navjot Singh, a senior official of the Finance Ministry, and his wife, Sandeep Kaur - to the hospital about 19 kilometres from the accident site said Mr Singh was "not speaking".

Gulfam, the cab driver, was driving from Dhaula Kuan when he saw a crashed BMW, a motorbike and people lying on the road. Gulfam pulled his car over and offered to help the victims and drove the victims - Navjot Singh and his wife Sandeep Kaur - and the BMW driver, Gaganpreet Kaur, to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar.

"I was coming from Dhaula Kuan and saw people lying on the road. I parked my car on the side, and, with the help of people, I moved the victims in my car," said Gulfam, while speaking exclusively to NDTV. "Madam (Gaganpreet) asked to drive towards Azadpur. I followed instructions."

When asked whether Gulfam offered to take the road accident victims to a nearby hospital, he said no. "I was not aware of the area or the nearby hospital, so I drove straight towards Azadpur. It took us half an hour to reach the hospital."

Recalling the mood inside his Maruti Eeco porter car, Gulfam shared that Gaganpreet made calls to doctors, asking them to prepare for treatment.

"We found everything ready at the hospital gate," he added.

All About BMW Crash

Navjot Singh and his wife, Sandeep Kaur, decided to spend Sunday afternoon together. They first visited Bangla Sahib gurdwara in Central Delhi, followed by lunch at Karnataka Bhavan in RK Puram. The couple were returning home on a motorbike in West Delhi when a speeding blue BMW X5 hit their bike from behind. The crash brought the two down on the road.

"The car was being driven so fast that it overturned after hitting our bike," Ms Kaur said in her complaint to the police.

The woman driving the BMW took the victims to Nulife Hospital, around 19 kms away from the accident location. Navjot Singh, 52, was declared dead at the hospital, while 50-year-old Sandeep Kaur is undergoing treatment at another private hospital in Dwarka, Venkateshwar Hospital.

"Navjot suffered serious injuries on his head, face and legs. I have also suffered multiple fractures and received 14 stitches on my head," Ms Kaur told police.

The BMW driver, Gaganpreet, and her husband, Parikshit, have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving and concealing evidence.

Video Shows Horrific Visuals Of BMW Crash

In a video from the accident site, Mr Singh and Ms Kaur are seen lying on the road near Metro pillar number 67 on the Dhaula Kuan-Delhi Cantt stretch. The BMW X5 is seen lying sideways on the road, and a motorcycle parked near the road divider.

Why Victims Were Taken To Hospital 19 km Away

The investigation has revealed that the hospital where the couple was taken is co-owned by the family of the accused, Gaganpreet. Her father is among the three partners who own it, according to sources.

In her complaint to the police, Ms Kaur said that she kept requesting Gaganpreet to take them to the nearest hospital, but she did not.

"I kept requesting her to take us to a nearby hospital. My husband was unconscious and required urgent medical attention. But despite my repeated requests, she took us to a small hospital far away," Ms Kaur, a teacher, has told police in her statement.

My Father Would Have Survived: Navjot's Son

Navnoor Singh, 21-year-old son of the BMW crash victims, said his father might have survived had he been taken to a nearby hospital. "Time is critical. Maybe he would have survived if he had been taken to a nearby hospital," he said.