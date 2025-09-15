'Why Was He Taken So Far?': Son Of Government Officer Killed In BMW Crash

Navnoor Singh, son of Navjot Singh, a government officer who died in a road accident in Delhi on Sunday, has raised questions over why his parents were taken to a hospital at least 17 km away from the accident site. Navnoor believes his father might have survived had he been taken to the nearest hospital on time. "Time is critical," he said, alleging that his father was taken to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, at least 17 km away from the accident site. "Maybe he would have survived if he had been taken to a nearby hospital," Mr Singh said.

On Sunday, Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance, along with his wife, Sandeep Kaur, was returning home on his bike from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara when the couple met with an accident, said the police.

Navjot, 52, was declared dead at the hospital. Sandeep Kaur has suffered serious injuries.