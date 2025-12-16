Priyanka Gandhi Attacks Centre On G Ram G, Opposition Protests At Parliament

Mounting a strong protest against the Centre's new Bill to replace the rural job guarantee scheme MGNREGS, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the new Bill weakens the law and should be withdrawn. The Wayanad MP also said no law should be passed based on somebody's whim, ambition and prejudice.

In the Lok Sabha today, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sought permission to introduce the Viksit Bharat Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, also known G Ram G Bill. This Bill aims to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Priyanka Gandhi opposed the Bill under Rule 72(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha. "I register my strong objection, MGNREGA has been successful in providing livelihood to rural India and strengthening the rural economy for 20 years. This is such a revolutionary law that when it was brought, all political parties in parliament supported it. This provides 100 days of employment in a year to the poorest of the poor in this country," she said.

MGNREGA was brought in 2005 by the then UPA government and guarantees 100 days of paid work in a year to every individual in rural areas. The scheme has been hailed as a game-changer for the rural economy over the past two decades.

Priyanka Gandhi said that MGNREGA provides work based on demand and the Centre's funding for the scheme is also demand-based. The new Bill, however, allows the Centre to decide the fund allocation beforehand. She also said that while MGNREGA empowered Gram Sabhas to decide the demand for work as per the situation on the ground, the new Bill weakens the Gram Sabhas' role. "The right to employment is being weakened, and this is against our Constitution," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also pointed out that the Centre's contribution to the scheme's funding has been reduced to 60 per cent for most states. "This will impact states' economy when they are already waiting for GST dues from the Centre," she said.

The Congress leader also questioned the "craze" to change the name of every scheme and pointed out that the Centre incurs a cost every time such steps are taken.

"Bill should not be passed in haste without discussion and without taking the advice of this House. This Bill must be withdrawn, and the government should bring a new Bill," she said. When someone from the treasury benches made a "family" remark, she replied, "Mahatma Gandhi is not from my family, but he is like my family member and the entire country feels the same way," she said.

Besides Priyanka Gandhi, several leaders of the opposition have flagged provisions of the new Bill, particularly the shift from demand-based to normative funding and the reduction of the Centre's contribution.

Government sources argue that the new law is in sync with its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. Countering the criticism of the shift to normative funding from a demand-based model, a source said normative funding aligns the scheme with the budgeting model used for most Government of India schemes. "A demand-based model leads to unpredictable allocations and mismatched budgeting. Normative funding uses objective parameters, ensuring predictable, rational planning while still guaranteeing that every eligible worker receives employment or unemployment allowance," the source says.