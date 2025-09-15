BMW Driver Arrested 24 Hours After Death Of Finance Ministry Official In Crash

Gaganpreet Kaur, whose BMW crashed into a bike in Delhi last afternoon and claimed the life of senior government officer Navjot Singh, was arrested from a hospital today in a case of culpable homicide, destruction of evidence, and rash driving.

Gaganpreet is 38 years old and married to Parikshit Makkad, 40, who was with her in the car at the time of the crash near Delhi Cantonment metro station. The couple, it is learnt, live in Gurugram and run a business of luxury products. Parikshit, too, has been named in the FIR.

Navjot Singh, 52, was working as a deputy secretary in the Union Finance Ministry. He visited Bangla Sahib Gurdwara with his wife, Sandeep Kaur, yesterday. The two then had lunch at Karnataka Bhavan in RK Puram and were on their way home when the crash occurred.

Navjot and Sandeep were taken to a hospital in a van, and Gagandeep accompanied them. Sandeep has told the police that she kept asking Gaganpreet to take them to the nearest hospital, but she asked the van driver -- a Good Samaritan named Gulfam -- to drive to NuLife hospital in GTB Nagar, about 19 km from the accident site.

Police sources have now said that Gaganpreet's father co-owns the hospital and an investigation is on to find if there was an attempt to hush up the case. The hospital authorities have said all protocols were followed, but refused to confirm Gaganpreet's link to the owners.

Sandeep has also told police that the BMW was speeding and overturned after rear-ending their bike.