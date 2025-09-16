Navjot Singh's Son Receives A Surprise Birthday Gift - From Dead Father

It was Navnoor Singh's saddest birthday. He turned 22 today, a day after losing his father, Navjot Singh, in a tragic crash near the Delhi Cantonment metro station. The accident left his mother, Sandeep Kaur, seriously injured and hospitalised, and the family devastated.

Navjot Singh's friends say he loved surprising people. The last of his surprises was for his son. The doorbell rang at 6 am today and Navnoor did receive a delivery. He unpacked it to find an air fryer and a shirt his father had ordered for his birthday. In a cruel twist of fate, the gift came on a day Navnoor would cremate his father.

READ: Gurdwara, Dosa, Then Tragedy: Wife's Goodbye To BMW Victim Navjot Singh

A broken Navnoor called up his father's friend Rishabh to share his final surprise. When Rishabh asked why Navjot chose an air fryer, Navnoor replied that he had recently developed a liking for cooking, and his father noticed it. Rishabh did not know how to reply.

The heartbroken friend shared this with NDTV as he fought back tears and spoke of his memories with Navjot. A deputy secretary with the Union Finance Minister, the 52-year-old was on a bike with his wife, Sandeep, when a speeding BMW rear-ended the two-wheeler. The couple was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared Navjot dead.

"He was my brother; he celebrated every moment. He was a brilliant driver. He loved travelling. Whenever we travelled together, we did not know the plan. Everything was a surprise. He would plan everything."

Questions have been raised over why Gaganpreet Kaur, who was driving the BMW, took them to a hospital in GTB Nagar, about 19 km away, instead of one located closer.

Gaganpreet and her husband Parikshit, who was in the car, have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, and concealing evidence. Police sources have said the hospital they were taken to is co-owned by Gaganpreet's father. Navjot's family has alleged a cover-up attempt. Gaganpreet has been arrested and is in judicial custody.

Rishabh said he only wants his friend to get justice. "Delhi Police is capable. I have only one demand: Navjot should get justice. Accidents can happen to anyone. But when an accident happens, won't you call the police and an ambulance? She (Gaganpreet) says her mind was not working, but she could call the hospital and ask them to keep everything ready? The ambulance might have come in five minutes and my friend could have been saved," he said.