Nitin Gadkari Slams Uddhav Thackeray Over 'Taint' Jibe At Devendra Fadnavis

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray's "taint" jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis drew condemnation from Union minister Nitin Gadkari. Mr Thackeray's posters were torn by workers of the BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha).

The BJYM workers raised slogans against Mr Thackeray and tore up his posters near the Nagpur airport.

A local BJP leader said they will hold demonstrations on Tuesday morning in the city against the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

Mr Gadkari condemned the remarks by Mr Thackeray.

He said Mr Thackeray can discuss the development works done by the BJP "when we are in power and when they (MVA) were in power".

"But levelling personal allegations at such a low level does not suit the political culture of Maharashtra," the Nagpur MP tweeted.

श्री उद्धव ठाकरे यांनी नागपूरमध्ये श्री देवेंद्रजींबद्दल केलेले वक्तव्य निंदनीय आहे. राजकारणात भाषेचा स्तर राखायला हवा. आम्ही सरकारमध्ये असताना केलेले विकासकार्य आणि त्यांनी केलेले कार्य यावर त्यांनी जरूर चर्चा करावी, परंतु अशा पद्धतीने अत्यंत खालच्या स्तरावर जाऊन व्यक्तिगत आरोप… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 10, 2023

Addressing BJP workers in Nagpur, the home turf of Mr Fadnavis, Mr Thackeray had said the BJP leader was a "taint" on Nagpur as he had aligned with the NCP despite asserting he would never do so.

Playing an old audio clip of Mr Fadnavis stating that he would never join hands with the NCP, Mr Thackeray had said the BJP leader's "no means yes".

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)