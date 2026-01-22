Devendra Fadnavis Explains Why He's At Davos With "Small Minds" Jab At Critics

The Maharashtra government has signed nearly 85 MoUs in diverse fields in Davos that will have a lasting impact, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, sharing how his state stands to benefit from the conclave with the global elite in attendance.

Touching on the progress in the data ecosystem, he branded Maharashtra as the data centre capital of India.

During a chat with NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal, he also explained why he visited the Swiss ski resort, responding to criticism by opposition parties.

Fadnavis' Davos Highlights

Among his major highlights in Davos, the chief minister pointed out the launch of a smart city, Raigad Pend, dubbing it "third Mumbai". A business district to be built on the lines of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Raigad Pend smart city will be designed to attract new-age businesses, said Fadnavis.

The US, Singapore, Australia, Netherlands, and UAE will invest Rs 1 lakh crore in this, he said.

A second highlight is the concept of 'Innovation City'. Underlining the need to pace up to be able to attain faster growth, Fadnavis pointed out that the current business model would not suffice.

"For that, we will need innovation. Innovation is the key that will leapfrog us. That is why we decided to create an Innovation City near Navi Mumbai. We want to bring such an innovation ecosystem to the world, which will drive all types of innovation," he said, adding that Tata Sons has committed to a $11 billion investment for a data centre and other allied things.

Fadnavis Slams "Small-Minded" Critics

The chief minister slammed critics who dubbed his Davos meeting as optics to increase the number of MoUs. On the opposition arguments that he could have met those business leaders and investors in his Mumbai office, he said that "people with small minds" do not understand how international trade works and how governments deal.

"The flow of capital comes in the form of FDI (foreign direct investment). To grow themselves, our businessmen collaborate with different businesses and bring FDI. The big companies come to Davos, and naturally, Indian partners feel that if we do MOUs like this in Davos, then they have a presence. That is why there are MOUs in Davos. These MOUs are going to bring the FDI," explained Fadnavis.

In short, he gave two major reasons for him to be in Davos: "One, in the financial world, if you have to remain relevant, you have to be in Davos. Second, we have 10 to 12 strategic MOUs,"

Fadnavis On Developing AI Hubs

With Google building its largest AI hub outside the US in Andhra Pradesh, Fadnavis was also asked about the southern state catching up with Maharashtra in the competition over data centres. Praising the progress of Andhra Pradesh, he highlighted the significance of such developments.

"It is very important to prepare the ecosystem of data centers in our country. The coming times will be determined by data, AI, and semi-card. And in this, if any state prepares such capabilities, then we should be happy," said the chief minister.

Then he took a quip at Congress, stating, "Chandrababu Naidu (Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh) is ours, but if a Congress-run state also prepares such capabilities, then we should be happy."

Fadnavis On BMC Polls

The BJP swept the recent local body elections in Maharashtra, the chief minister said, recounting that his party alone won half of the 2,800 seats. The figure goes up if the seats won by allies are counted. However, Mumbai was a bigger victory. Pointing to the reunion of the Thackeray cousins, he said, "People used to say that no matter what, two brothers came together, and nothing can happen in Mumbai. But we won Mumbai. BJP's strike rate in Mumbai is 70%...we have broken all records."

With elections over, now comes the time to fulfil promises. The chief minister said the process to implement those promises has already started. Maharashtra's government has prepared a plan for a "circular economy" in Mumbai in a strategic alliance with Tata Sons, he said.

"We have prepared an overarching framework for Mumbai's air and water qualities and converting different types of waste into wealth. Tata will not be alone, but they are preparing the framework. In that framework, we will bring all the players together and make Mumbai a 100% circular economy," the chief minister added.