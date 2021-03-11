Night Curfew In Punjab's Patiala From Tomorrow Amid Surge In Covid Cases

The curfew will be effective from the night of March 12 from 11 pm to 5 am, till further orders, District Magistrate Amit Kumar said in his order.

Patiala (Punjab):

Taking into view the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab, night curfew will be in place in Patiala district from Friday.

However, the police and army personnel on duty, government officials/employees, essential services/medical emergency workers, and any other emergency related to the safety of the public/property, would be exempted from the purview of these orders.

According to the union health ministry's update on Thursday morning, Punjab reported 1,393 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state recorded 17 deaths in the same period.

